United Way of Horry Co. helping families affected by Horry County Schools meal cancellation

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — United Way of Horry County (UWHC) along with Impact Ministries will offer two mass food distributions to help the families affected by Horry County Schools’ cancelled lunches.

The first distribution will take place at Living Water Baptist Church (1569 SC-9, Longs, SC 29568) on April 20, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or while supplies last, UWHC said.

The second will take place at Myrtle Beach Convention Center (2101 N Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577) on April 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or while supplies last. UWHC asks individuals to enter on the Oak Street entrance.

Families will be limited to one pick up per week. Food boxes will be placed in the trunk of the car by volunteers. In order to receive a box, ID must be shown, UWHC said. Distribution will begin at 3:00 p.m. when the parking lot opens.

For more information, call 843-742-6787.

