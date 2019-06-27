United Way of Horry County, Grand Strand Young Professionals to collect backpacks, school supplies

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:
backpack generic_1555690937589.PNG.jpg

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The United Way of Horry County and Grand Strand Young Professionals are collecting backpacks and school supplies.

The backpacks and supplies will be collected for the 2019-2020 school year and will be given to Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand, a press release says.

Donations can be dropped off at United Way of Horry County, Coastal Grand Mall, or the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“It was crucial of us to collaborate on a passion that was important to us. We want the children to have the same feeling as us when they walk into the classroom with brand new supplies and most importantly, confidence,” said Madison Tinkel, Community Impact Coordinator, United Way of Horry County. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: