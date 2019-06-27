United Way of Horry County, Grand Strand Young Professionals to collect backpacks, school supplies

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The United Way of Horry County and Grand Strand Young Professionals are collecting backpacks and school supplies.

The backpacks and supplies will be collected for the 2019-2020 school year and will be given to Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand, a press release says.

Donations can be dropped off at United Way of Horry County, Coastal Grand Mall, or the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“It was crucial of us to collaborate on a passion that was important to us. We want the children to have the same feeling as us when they walk into the classroom with brand new supplies and most importantly, confidence,” said Madison Tinkel, Community Impact Coordinator, United Way of Horry County.