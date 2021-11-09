United Way of Horry County looking for volunteers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — United Way of Horry County (UWHC) is looking for volunteers for their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, according to a news release.

VITA is a free tax preparation and electronic filing service UWHC provides to residents. There are three sites this year in Conway, Myrtle Beach and Surfside. The group wants to open a fourth location in North Myrtle Beach but needs more volunteers, according to the release.

Any residents in Horry County with a combined household income of $56,000 or less are eligible for the service. VITA volunteers were able to help over 800 individuals last year, according to the release.

UWHC trains the volunteers for them to receive an IRS tax certification. The volunteers are used to staff the sites to assist residents with program eligibility, according to the release.

Positions available to volunteers are greeters, screeners and tax preparers. The training for volunteers is scheduled for December, according to the release.

The VITA sites locations, dates and times are:

Myrtle Beach: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday, Feb. 2 to April 6.

Conway: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, Jan. 22 to April 9.

Surfside Beach: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday Jan. 31 to April 4. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday Feb. 25 and March 18.

For more information visit the UWHC website.