United Way of Horry County to hold food distribution Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The United Way of Horry County (UWHC) is partnering with Impact Ministries to hold a mass food distribution Wednesday.

The food will be distributed at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. One food box will be given out per car and ID must be shown. Walk-ups will not be allowed, everyone must come by vehicle.

Food will be given out until supplies run out. This distribution became possible after a $15,000 donation from Cafe Gelato and other restaurants and businesses, UWHC said.

A distribution was held on April 22 and 500 families were served, but hundreds were turned away because food ran out.

A full list of food distribution sites can be found on the Horry County Disaster Relief website.

