CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The United Way of Horry County (UWHC) is partnering with Impact Ministries to hold a mass food distribution Wednesday.
The food will be distributed at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. One food box will be given out per car and ID must be shown. Walk-ups will not be allowed, everyone must come by vehicle.
Food will be given out until supplies run out. This distribution became possible after a $15,000 donation from Cafe Gelato and other restaurants and businesses, UWHC said.
A distribution was held on April 22 and 500 families were served, but hundreds were turned away because food ran out.
A full list of food distribution sites can be found on the Horry County Disaster Relief website.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- United Way of Horry County to hold food distribution Wednesday
- Mutant, more contagious coronavirus strain has emerged, scientists say
- Where’s the beef? Some Wendy’s locations without meat because of shortage
- As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks
- ‘This is the end of our way of life,’ leader of ReOpen NC says at Raleigh protest