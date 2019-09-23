Unoccupied car pulled from water near Conway

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – An unoccupied car was pulled from the water near Conway.
The City of Conway Fire Department requested Horry County Fire Rescue’s Dive Team around 9 a.m. Monday to 1101 Depot Rd. for a call for a submerged vehicle, a tweet from HCFR said.
” The team was deployed to confirm the vehicle was unoccupied—which it was—and help towing crews attach a line to it”
