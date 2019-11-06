Unofficial results: 2 of 3 Conway City Council seats filled, run-off to be held for 3rd seat

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway resident voted on three city council seats during Tuesday’s elections.
Two out of three opens seats on the council are filled, according to unofficial results. A runoff will happen for the third.
Re-elected Larry White leads the total number of votes, unofficial results show. He will serve his third term and focus on flooding and economic growth.
Alex Hyman will serve his first term on council, with over one thousand votes.
The City of Conway expects to have a run-off election for the third seat between Randy Alford and Justin Jordan.
Count on News13 for updates.
