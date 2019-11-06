Unofficial results show Myrtle Beach City Council seat may face run-off election, 2 keep seats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Voters in towns and cities across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee took part in elections Tuesday.

Three Myrtle Beach City Council seats were on the line, with three incumbents and four challengers running.

Based on unofficial results, it appears two of the three incumbents will hold on to their seats, while the other one may have to go to a runoff.

The 13,002 were counted up in the city courtroom Tuesday night.

Council members Michael Chesnut and Phil Render finished in the top two spots, appearing to have enough votes to avoid a runoff.

This will be Chesnut’s sixth term and the fifth term for Render.

“I think downtown is a key part of what we’ve got to see get done and there’s a lot of other issues that are going on. We’ve got to continue to see the city continue to thrive and strike that balance between the business community and residential community.,” said Chesnut.

“It’s a great time to be a member of Myrtle Beach City Council with so many positive projects on the drawing board. What we have to do now is define funding sources and prioritize which projects we want to move forward,” Render said.

Council Member Mary Jeffcoat, however, was 22 votes short of avoiding a runoff, according to the unofficial results.

If those hold, she’ll face another vote against John Krajc, who had about 140 votes fewer than her.

