UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in Friday crash on Highway 501

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – One person is now dead following a crash that happened Friday on Hwy. 501 in Aynor.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified Nicholas Newbern, 26, of Myrtle Beach as the victim of the wreck.

Newbern was being treated for serious injuries at an area hospital. He died at 12:05 p.m. Sunday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 11:25 a.m. Friday in the area of Hwy. 501 beach-bound and WM Nobles Road, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Newbern was traveling southbound along Hwy. 501 in a 2004 Toyota pickup, when an SUV failed to yield while turning onto the road. The SUV hit the truck, which caused it to overturn.

The driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

Newbern was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center on the day of the collision.

A helicopter was requested, but not used, Casey said.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.