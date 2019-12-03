UPDATE: 9:30 A.M. TUESDAY
A News13 crew arrived on scene and the crash has been cleared.
GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The U.S. Highway 17 northbound bridges exiting Georgetown are closed because of a crash involving a transit bus, according to the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division.
Midway Fire Rescue, Georgetown City Fire Department and Georgetown County Fire/EMS are on scene of the crash, according to a tweet from MFR.
In another tweet, MFR said crews are “currently assessing up to 20 patients with reported minor injuries.”
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Primary election to be held Tuesday for Georgetown County Sheriff seat
- Multiple injuries reported after crash involving transit bus in Georgetown
- Crews respond to structure fire in North Myrtle Beach
- WATCH: College football player walks on field for ‘Senior Day’ with 2 dogs after parents’ deaths
- VIDEO: Pregnant dog dragged from vehicle, abandoned at animal shelter