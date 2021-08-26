USA pickleball tourney in Myrtle Beach to bring 600 players, local crafters, food trucks, vendors

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The USA regional pickleball tournament is in full swing this weekend with about 600 players, local crafters, food trucks and vendors.

The tournament is one of only 12 regional tournaments held throughout the US. Last year, the Carolina Coastal Pickleball Club had 440 players from around the country.

“This year, we expect close to 600 players, which represents a 36% increase,” said Jim Loving, tournament director. “This will be the largest pickleball tournament ever held in South Carolina.”

Proceeds from this tournament will be donated to local charities, including New Directions, the homeless charity in Myrtle Beach servicing men, women, and families, and to promote pickleball. This is the fourth year the USA Pickleball Association Regional Pickleball Tournament will be held in Myrtle Beach.

“This tournament is an event, with local crafters, local food trucks, vendors with t-shirts, sneakers, paddles, balls, and all your pickleball needs,” Loving said. It’s held at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center from Aug. 26 to 29.

“We are expecting some disabled military veterans to participate and compete with other players. Some of the veterans will be in wheelchairs while others will be amputees, showing how pickleball is a game for all ages and skills.”



Players of all ages are welcomed; juniors, 19-49, 50-70, and even some players in their 80s. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America and the world, played by people of all ages.