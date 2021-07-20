USPS mobile unit in Longs still not set up nearly one month after post office fire

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) mobile unit in Longs has still not been set up, nearly one month after a fire brought operations at the post office to a halt.

Several residents have said they are still unable to get their mail at the Longs post office. News13 reached out to the USPS to see why the mobile units are still not set up.

In a statement, the USPS said PO Box customers should continue to pick up their mail at the North Myrtle Beach post office until further notice. Door delivery is not affected.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and continue to work on installing boxes and a mobile retail unit on the Longs Post Office site,” the USPS said.

News13 is working to learn more about what is causing the delays. Count on us for updates.