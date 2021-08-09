Utility pole and lines knocked down in 2-vehicle crash in Conway; 1 person taken to hospital

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital has blocked traffic in the area of Dongola Highway and Bluewater Road in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One of the vehicles overturned in the crash that knocked down a utility pole and lines, HCFR said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area to help prevent delays and for the safety of responders working at the crash scene.

HCFR was dispatched to the crash at 4:34 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Count on News13 for updates.