Vehicle crashes near Starbucks in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach police and fire units were called to the Starbucks on Highway 17 North on Sunday after a vehicle crashed near the business.

There were only minor injuries in the crash, according to Pat Dowling, the public information officer for North Myrtle Beach. No information about the cause of the crash was immediately available.

Crews were cleaning up debris from the crash while a towing company removed the vehicle from the area. The Starbucks is located at 549 Highway 17 North.