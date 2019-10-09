Vehicle found unoccupied in Horry County pond

LITTLE RIVER AREA, SC (WBTW) – A vehicle was found unoccupied in an Horry County pond on Wednesday.

The call for a submerged vehicle at 292 Switchgrass Loop in the Little River area came in around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue. A vehicle was found in a retention pond.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

An HCFR Dive Team member was able to go under the water to hook the vehicle to a tow truck and the vehicle was removed from the water.

No one was inside the vehicle and the SC Highway Patrol also responded.

