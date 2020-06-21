Vehicle goes into building in Carolina Forest: HCFR

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Horry County crews responded Sunday after a vehicle drove into a building.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it happened on Canterbury Drive, which is in the Carolina Forest area.

The call was dispatched to HCFR crews at 8:49 a.m.

There were no reported injuries. No word yet on what led to the crash.

