Vehicle goes into building in Carolina Forest: HCFR

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Horry County crews responded Sunday after a vehicle drove into a building.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it happened on Canterbury Drive, which is in the Carolina Forest area.
The call was dispatched to HCFR crews at 8:49 a.m.
There were no reported injuries. No word yet on what led to the crash.
