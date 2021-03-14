Vehicle overturned near Farrow Parkway; 1 detained in connection

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police and firefighters are on scene of a crash on Socastee Boulevard near Farrow Parkway.

Master Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says that two vehicles were involved in the crash around 1 p.m. One of the vehicles, a Chevy truck, rolled over during the crash.

There are no life threatening injuries and one person is detained in connection with the crash, Vest says.

The Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments are on scene.

An ambulance is also on scene, according to News13 crews.

