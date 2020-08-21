Vehicle overturns on Hwy 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle overturned on Hwy 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet Friday evening.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at Hwy 17 Bypass and Wesley Road.
There is no word if anyone was injured. South Carolina Highway Patrol and Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire are on scene.
