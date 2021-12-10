1 driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 701 in Conway, troopers say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 701 near Privetts Road in Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded about 11 a.m. to the crash involving an overturned vehicle.

SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said the driver of a 2002 Mercedes Benz was trying to pass a 2020 Nissan sedan while both vehicles were traveling south on Highway 701. The Mercedes hit the rear of the Nissan and then ran off the road, Lee said.

The driver of the Mercedes, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and died in the crash, Lee said.

The highway patrol is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.