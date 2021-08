MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A body was found Saturday morning inside a car submerged in a pond in Myrtle beach, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Myrtle Beach fire and police units responded about 9:20 a.m. to the 900 block of Cole Court, which is just off Robert Grissom Parkway.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382. Count on News13 for updates.