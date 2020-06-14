Vehicle shot Saturday night on Deer Creek Road: HCPD

Grand Strand





SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police responded late Saturday to a shots fired call and found a vehicle had been shot, officers say.

Corporal Gowen with HCPD said officers responded Saturday night to a shots fired call at the 1300 block of Deer Creek Road.

Police say a vehicle was shot, but no one was hit.

A man was cut by glass and suffered minor injuries.

As of Sunday, no arrests have been made in the case. Police say they will continue to investigate.

