Vehicle vs. tree wreck in Longs sends one to hospital with serious injuries

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a wreck Sunday in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR crews were dispatched to the area of 12803 N. Highway 905 in Longs at 3:45 p.m. for a vehicle versus tree wreck with entrapment, the agency said online.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, HCFR added.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also responding. At around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, HCFR asked drivers to avoid the area. Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines