3-year-old Loris girl dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A three-year-old girl has died from her injuries after a crash in Loris on Thursday afternoon.

Allura Blackwell, of Loris, died from injuries she sustained in a head-on collision that happened on SC Highway 66, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Two others were injured in what officials described as “a very bad crash.” According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver traveling east on Highway 66 crossed over the center line and struck a westbound car head-on. Blackwell was a passenger in the first car, traveling east.

A helicopter landed at Loris High School to take one of the patients from the crash scene to a hospital.

Hwy. 66 was fully shut down for more than four hours. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at about 5:25 p.m. to the wreck at Hwy. 66 and Doyce Drive. Highway patrol is still investigating the crash.

Count on updates here as we work to gather more information.

