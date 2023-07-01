MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –The City of Myrtle Beach filed charges against an apartment complex’s management for their improper business license.

Myrtle Beach veterans and low income families are now looking for a place to stay after being evicted last weekend.

News13’s Jackie Librizzi talked about the allegations against the apartment complex.

Pace View apartments in downtown South Ocean Boulevard near 22nd Avenue South previously operated a short-term rental.

After new ownership, Skyline purchased the building and wanted to apply for a long-term residency. The property did not meet city code and was unsuccessful in their pursuit.

Brian Tucker, assistant city manager, said he realized the company stopped submitting their hospitality or accommodations taxes like a hotel should.

“So, we paid a visit and asked them what was going on,” Tucker said. “They said, well we’re not a hotel anymore, we’re an apartment complex.”

The city said this would have not been a problem if they had their long-term residency license. The city did not want to be in a situation where people were trying to find a new place to live either.

Tucker said they were trying to accommodate and be reasonable, but that stretched on for a year.

“At a certain point we exhausted all of our options internally that we could exhaust,” he said.

Tucker said the building conditions for a long-term place to live are different then the living conditions in the code for a hotel room.

Willie Daye, a disabled veteran resident, said he went through a halfway house.

“I went through halfway house and all that to get to this spot,” Daye said. “And then I thought I had a place to live for a long time and then it was just taken away because of something I didn’t do.”

Daye said he is the last one standing. He said technically they are allowed to stay until their lease is up but nobody wants to.

Daye explained that ECHO, an Eastern Carolina Housing Organization has already found him a new place to live but he is waiting for help to move.

“Echo stopped paying and I was advised to stop paying cause legally they cannot collect rent if they don’t have the proper business license,” he said.

The city said the property owner will need to make plans to bring their property up to compliance.

Daye said he took the situation to court and the judge ruled in his favor.

He was awarded $2,500 for emotional stress and the complex has yet to pay him.

News13 reached out to the company that owns Pace Views Apartments and no one has yet to return our calls.

Assistant city manager, Brian Tucker, said the apartment complex reapplied for a business license as a short term accommodations provider and thinks permissions have been granted.

Tucker said the city’s next step depends on what Pace View’s management wants to do next.

