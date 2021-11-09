Veterans Day service to be held at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Veterans Day service will be held at the Veterans Plaza at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

The American Legion Post 186 and VFW Post 10804 are hosting the event and will include a posting of colors by the American Legion Honor Guard, the National Anthem and an opening prayer. VFW 10804 will be posting the service flags for each branch of the military.

Chief Master Sergeant Christopher N. Vandenberg will be the guest speaker. He served in the Air Force from April 1984 to June 2011 when he retired from active duty, according to the release.

The event will close with a flag ceremony, 21-gun salute, Taps and a closing prayer.