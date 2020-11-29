Victim dies in hospital after Friday night shooting in Socastee

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting on Friday night has died during surgery on Saturday, according to officials.

Jeffrey Philip Monnett, 33, was injured during a shooting at 317 Fairwood Terrace Friday night around 11:30 p.m., according to officials.

He was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died during surgery around 5:05 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: