Victim in assault at Coastal Grand Mall needed a tourniquet, police report says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach police officer had to apply a tourniquet to the victim of an assault that happened Friday in the parking lot of the Coastal Grand Mall, a police report said.

According to the report, officers reported to the mall about 11 a.m. and found the victim bleeding in the parking next to the T-Moble store. The victim had cuts on both feet and had suffered a head injury, the report said.

Police have not released additional information about the victim’s condition. The incident is being investigated as a domestic incident, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382 and callers can remain anonymous. Count on News13 for updates.