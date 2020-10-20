Video: Conway police make emotional plea for help to solve murders of mom, 3-year-old

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police posted an emotional video asking for the public’s help to solve the murders of a 3-year-old girl and her mother.

“Tasjunique Graham and Bailey Simon’s family, friends and community are mourning,” the video begins. “We need your help to solve their murder. We ask anyone with any details of this tragic crime to please call 843-488-7855.”

The video shows a collection of poignant and heart-wrenching moments of the happy child and her mother.

Graham, 23, and her daughter died from injuries sustained in a shooting at the 1600 block of Suggs Street on Sept. 28. Authorities have released very little information about the shooting.

Graham died on the day of the shooting. Her young daughter, Bailey, died two days later.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting, whether any arrests have been made or whether there is a suspect or suspects of interest in the case.

The FBI and the Horry County Police Department are assisting in the investigation that’s being led by the Conway Police Department.





Count on News13 for updates as we receive them.