VIDEO: Crews help return swimmer to shore

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews helped return a swimmer to shore Saturday evening near N. 2nd Ave. in Myrtle Beach.

A man with a boogie board was 150-200 yards offshore, according to Capt. Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire. One jet ski was sent out to pick him up and he was brought back to shore safely, Evans said.

The man was attempting to snorkel and didn’t realize how far out he was, according to Evans. The man was uninjured.

A viewer-submitted video shows the jet ski going out into the water, picking the man up, and bringing him safely back to shore. People can be heard cheering when the man was brought back to shore.