VIDEO: Homeowner says porch pirates swiped package from Little River home

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A homeowner is hoping to track down the people he says stole a package from his porch.
He sent News13 a security camera clip that was taken Monday at his home in the Grove Brook Estates area of Little River.
It shows a man and a woman get out of an older silver Mercedes and walk to the front of the home. On their way back to the car, you can see a box under the man’s arm, covered with what appears to be the woman’s jacket.
Inside the package was a gift for his wife from a family member.
The resident mentioned the pair’s matching outfits and carrying of an iPad. He said they were posing as solicitors and may have had a scripted plan.
He says he’s filed a report with Horry County police and that he hopes the two are caught.
Count on News13 for updates.
