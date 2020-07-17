VIDEO: Sea turtle hatchlings head into the ocean in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sea turtle hatchlings headed into the ocean in North Myrtle Beach Thursday.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety shared photos and video on their Facebook page.

