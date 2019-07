SOCASTEE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A prayer vigil will be held in honor of Heather Elvis on Tuesday night.

The event is at Peachtree Landing, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Elvis was reported missing after her vehicle was found abandoned at Peachtree Landing on December 19, 2013.

Last December, Tammy Moorer was found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping in the case.

She was sentenced to 30 years for each charge.