Vigil held for 17-year-old found dead outside Conway church

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vigil was held Wednesday night for 17-year-old Angelina Pacheco, who was found dead last week outside of a church in Conway.

News13 spoke with family and friends about how they’re remembering her.

“She was always the light in the room, she would always light up the room just by her smile,” said Kensington Reasey, Pacheco’s best friend.

The rain didn’t stop friends and family from gathering at the spot her body was found. Candles were lit, balloons were released, and stories and memories were shared.

Pacheco’s body was found Sept. 1 outside of Coastal Community Church along Highway 387. According to the coroner’s office, she died the night before but was placed there. 19-year-old Chandler Richardson was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with her death.

“Why did he leave my granddaughter the way she was, why couldn’t he have at least dropped her off at my house or at least called somebody?” Pacheco’s grandmother Theresa Snyder said.

Police said Richardson allegedly failed to render aid to Pacheco, who died as a result. Other details are limited. Richardson was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $30,000 bond. The family wants answers and justice.

“I’ll never ever get to see her get married, get her license, have my grandchild,” Snyder said. “I am very upset. I am very hurt. I just want to have answers why.”

Pacheco’s stepfather Michael Capaldi said what happened was “senseless” and the whole candlelight ceremony could’ve been avoided.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for her funeral expenses.

An official cause of death has not been released. News13 is working to learn more. Count on us for updates.