WATCH: Viral video captures bird of prey carrying huge fish at Myrtle Beach

Just in case you haven’t seen a bird flying around with a shark that it just plucked out of the ocean… pic.twitter.com/ILKqd9wrFG — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 2, 2020

MYRTLE BEACH (CBS) – A video taken from the 17th floor in Myrtle Beach of a massive bird flying through the air with a larg fish on its talons has gone viral.

The video, captured by Tennessee native Ashley White last week and shared on the Tracking Sharks Twitter account, shows the Osprey-like bird flying over Myrtle Beach, carrying its impressive catch as it wiggles and attempts to escape. White tweeted that she took the video from the 17th floor of the building she was staying at.

The video has racked up tens of millions of views, and even The Asylum, the studio behind the movie “Sharknado,” tweeted about it. “How many of you knew a Sharknado was coming next?” it wrote.

Tracking Sharks asked its community if it could identify the creatures, and Twitter users have been weighing in all week long.

Expert guesses poured in, identifying the bird of prey as an osprey and the fish as a ladyfish. Others thought the fish might be an Atlantic Spanish Mackerel. All three creatures can be found in the region.