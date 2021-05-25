Volunteer group finds first loggerhead turtle nest of the season, Pawleys Island police say

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) – Volunteers found the first loggerhead turtle nest of the season Tuesday morning, Pawleys Island police said.

A patrol with SCUTE, or South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts, found the nest. The group is dedicated to sea-turtle conservation in Georgetown and Horry counties.

The nest will be covered in orange construction to keep other wildlife from disturbing the nest or feeding on the hatchlings. Sea-turtle nests are protected under state and federal laws and should not be disturbed.