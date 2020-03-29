Volunteers help sew medical masks for Tidelands Health

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health says thousands of people have volunteered to help sew straps onto N-95 masks for nurses and doctors to wear while caring to patients during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bonnie Berchielli volunteered to sew, inspired to help after thinking of some of her family members serving on the front lines during the outbreak.

“My son-in-law is a paramedic and firefighter for Myrtle Beach, and my daughter is a medical assistant, she works over at South Strand Hospital, so I worry about them too and the people they work with, and all the people we know who are first responders, nurses doctors- anybody that works in the medical field needs to be protected as fast as possible,” Berchielli said.

Tidelands Health asked the public to help sew new elastic straps onto thousands of N-95 masks that were found in a warehouse.

Each volunteer will sew two elastic straps onto each mask. Berchielli says the process takes time, but she has a lot of it right now being out of work.

“It’s actually fun, for me anyway, and I know it’s helping somebody,” Berchielli said. “I’m glad I could do my part, just a little tiny part, I’m not a hero, I’m not anyone special, I’m just somebody who wanted to help.”​