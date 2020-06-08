Volunteers make more than 3,000 face masks for Grand Strand orthopedic care practice

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Volunteers made more than 3,000 face masks at one orthopedic care practice on the Grand Strand.

OrthoSC says the volunteer group helped make masks for doctors, nurses, other staff members and patients in their care packages. OrthoSC resumed elective procedures last month after suspending some due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who volunteered to make the masks say they were happy to help.

“It’s great to serve a place like OrthoSC,” said Lugene Hammond, who volunteered to make masks. “My daughter and I are both patients here and love the doctors here, so it was a great opportunity to help provide for them.”

OrthoSC also offers telemedicine services so patients can get checked out virtually.