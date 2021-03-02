Waccatee Zoo owner confirms death of longtime tiger

File photo of Lila the tiger at Wacatee Zoo (WBTW)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Waccatee Zoo owner, Jeff Futrell, confirmed Tuesday that the facility’s longtime tiger, Lila, died in the fall.

Futrell said Lila died peacefully in her sleep. She had an immune disease that caused her to lose hair, but she died because of her old age, he said.

Lila was at least 20 years old, according to Futrell.

Last year, USDA inspection reports showed Lila was about 16 years old. Futrell didn’t comment on the age discrepancy.

Lila was the subject of a PETA campaign last year. PETA sent a letter to the Zoo’s owners Feb. 25 asking for information about Lila and has repeatedly asked the USDA about Lila’s hair loss.