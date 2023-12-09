AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — One local tribe in South Carolina has been fighting to become federally recognized for three decades.

In South Carolina, only one of the nine state recognized tribes have federal recognition.

News13 spoke with the Chief of the Waccamaw Tribe, Harold Hatcher, who said they have all but one of the seven criteria the Bureau of Indian Affairs requires before they can potentially become federally recognized.

Hatcher said the last criteria has been an impossible task and he said he has spent more than half-a-million dollars trying to prove genealogical lineage from the first time the Waccamaw people were mentioned in history which Hatcher said was back in 1521.

“We did not write,” Hatcher said. “We didn’t have a written language at all. We didn’t have birth certificates, death certificates, or marriage certificates or even meeting journals, we didn’t have any of that sort of stuff.”

Hatcher said the tribe knows who their ancestors are from other things such as where they lived, their practices, and habits. Hatcher said the tribe doesn’t have the DNA proof the BIA requires.

“The federal government knows it’s an impossible they know it is not a surprise,” Hatcher said. “This is a tool that they use to make sure that they don’t have to do something they don’t want to do.”

Dr. Delores Dacosta, executive director of the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs said Native American people are the only ones who have to prove who they are.

“That’s sad,” Dacosta said. “That’s real bad. Now if I had to prove that I’m African American, I would be really upset. But they’re the only ones. And I for life of me. I don’t understand why.”

On a state level, the recognition offers nothing more than a certificate of existence from the Secretary of State.

“So, it’s worth being federally recognized,” Dacosta said. “Because now they can truly protect, protect the land, protect the heritage, and everything through federal law.”

But Chief Hatcher said it’s not just about benefits.

“For my people, it would mean that they would actually take their place as honored and known citizens of the country.,” Hatcher said. “For me, personally, I don’t think I’ll ever see it personally. But for me, it would be like acknowledging that my people are valid.”

Dr. Delores Dacosta, executive director of the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs said just a little more than 1% of the state’s population is Native American.

“And if we don’t help them to preserve it for the next 10 or 20 years,” Dacosta said. “That number will become smaller. And we’re trying to prevent that or keep that from happening.”

The tribe got close to getting their request in front of the General Assembly when a bill was introduced in 2021 by former U.S. Representative Tom Rice and Nancy Mace. The bill was known as the “Waccamaw Indian Acknowledgement Act.”

However, no vote ever happened, and the bill was not even mentioned during its two years in Congress. Meaning, the Waccamaw Tribe is back at square one.

News13 reached out to the office of representative Russel Fry, who said they have been talking and working with both the Waccamaw and Pee Dee tribes in their fight to become federally recognized.

The South Carolina Commision for Minority Affairs said they are also working with leaders on the state level for Indian tribes in South Carolina to receive more than just a certificate of existence and provide them with things such as ID cards and fishing and hunting licenses’.

The Lumbee Tribe in North Carolina continues to fight the same fight to be federally recognized.