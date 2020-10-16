Waccamaw Tribe to host drive-thru event to assist veterans in Aynor

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — The Waccamaw Tribe, along with the South Carolina Indian Affairs Commission (SCIAC) and the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold a drive-thru assistance event for veterans.

The program will be Oct. 23 at the Tribal Grounds at 591 Bluewater Road in Aynor. The tribe will give out blankets, cold weather kits, food, medical/dental vouchers, temporary housing information, and other materials.

Veterans won’t have to leave their cars, but must be a veteran with an honorable discharge. A copy of a DD214, VA Card, DoD ID card or other ID must be presented to prove eligibility.

All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. A backpack with the materials will be placed inside the car by a volunteer.

There will also be free COVID-19 testing on-site, open for everyone. Veterans will also be given Food Lion Food Cards and gas cards to help offset travel expenses.

MOAA will also offer grants to veterans for COVID-19 assistance.

Anyone with questions can email Chief Buster Hatcher at WaccamawChief@gmail.com.