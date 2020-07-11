Waccatee Zoo named ‘Worst Roadside Zoo in America’ by PETA

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — PETA has named the Waccatee Zoo the worst roadside zoo in America.

PETA said one of the reasons why is because a tiger named Lila at the zoo has lost almost all of her fur and shows signs of psychological distress.

Lila is on a new billboard put up by PETA in Myrtle Beach that reads, “Don’t Stop at Roadside Zoos!” The billboard is located at U.S. Highway 17.

PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet, who appears in Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries said, “suffering is on display at the Waccatee Zoo, where big cats, primates, and bears pace endlessly or even attack themselves in barren cages.”

“These animals need help now, and PETA stands ready to help transport them to reputable facilities that would care for them properly,” said Peet.

PETA said other animals at the Waccatee Zoo have overgrown hooves and hair loss and that the facility has unsanitary conditions. PETA said the zoo was previously cited for failing to provide animals with adequate veterinary care and adequate enclosure space.

For more information, visit PETA.org.

