Wanted: medical foster home caregivers for veterans

HORRY CO, S.C. (WBTW) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is looking for compassionate caregivers to provide a safe and home-like environment to Veterans in the Conway and surrounding areas.

This serves as an alternative to a nursing home for those who served our country.

Care for the Veteran would be provided in your home, with support from VA and our medical home care team. Compensation is provided to the caregiver.

Caregivers must have prior caregiving experience (formal or informal) and have the compassion and motivation to provide 24/7 supervision to Veterans placed in their homes.

For more information, please contact the VA Medical Foster Home office at (843) 637-7321.