Warm temps force ‘Winter Wonderland’ to modify ice skating hours for remainder of festival

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warm temperatures have forced ice skating hours at “Winter Wonderland at the Beach” to be modified for the remainder of the festival, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

Ice skating hours will start at 5 p.m. for the remainder of the festival, which lasts through Jan. 2. The lights show will continue to open at 5 p.m. like normal.

Warm temperatures and salty air has harmed the quality of the ice and the city made the decision for the safety of all visitors. Anyone wanting to skate must be in line one hour prior to closing time, which is 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival, organized by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the city. It was created to “provide a new family-friendly holiday attraction,” the city said. The festival hours are normally 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and noon until 10 p.m. on weekends.

The cost for a ticket is $20 with ice skate rental or $15 for those who bring their own skates. There is also a combo fee, which is $25 for adults and $23 for youth with skate rental or $20 for adults and $18 for youth without skate rental. Wristbands will be provided to allow for daily reentry.