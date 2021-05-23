Waste-materials fire contained in Conway, but flames, smoke still visible, HCFR says

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Smoke and flames from a waste-materials fire remained visible Sunday morning in the area of the 1800 block of Highway 90 in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR, which was dispatched to the fire at 8:31 p.m. Saturday, said it is contained but that it could take an extended amount of time to finish putting out the flames. The fire covers an area that’s roughly 50-feet by 50-feet, HCFR said.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire does not pose any threats to the public, HCFR said. Count on News13 for updates.