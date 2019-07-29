WATCH: 2019 South Carolina Rose talks on News 13 Now ahead of the 60th Rose of Tralee Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- Cat McWhirter is the 2019 South Carolina Rose and will be one of 32 honored guests at the 60th Rose of Tralee Festival in Tralee, County Kerry in August.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival is one of Ireland’s largest and longest running festivals culminating in the selection of the “Rose of Tralee.”

The woman selected as the Rose becomes an ambassador that embodies the the modern Irish woman and serves as a reflection of an ever-changing Ireland.

The South Carolina Rose Center’s main goal is to promote camaraderie among the South Carolina Irish Community and to foster positive friendships and connections among women of Irish descent.

To compete to become a Rose you must be 18 to 28 years old, unmarried, a female of Irish descent, and reside in South Carolina.

