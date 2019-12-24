WATCH: Horry County police recite ‘The Night Before Christmas’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police continued an annual tradition this year by reciting and recording a Christmas classic for local children.

Officers and other members of the department recited ‘The Night Before Christmas’ for children in Horry County. The department says this tradition is an effort to promote childhood literacy.

It also says the tradition gives children the opportunity to connect with local law enforcement, even if they’re not in the same space.

‘The Night Before Christmas’ is a poem first published in the nineteenth century. Years after its original release, author Clement Clarke Moore claimed ownership of the now-classic.