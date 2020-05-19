WATCH LIVE: Horry Co. Council to take up second reading of next year’s budget

The virtual meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. To watch the meeting live, click here.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County’s budget for next year could be more than $20 million lower than previously expected.

While more tourists are starting to come to the Grand Strand, businesses did lose out on significant revenue for about two months. That’s going to make it tougher for Horry County leaders to pay for some services.

County Council is scheduled to take up a second reading of next year’s budget at a virtual meeting Tuesday.

The proposed $481 million budget has been reduced by $21 million. Business license fees would be put on hold. They were raised last year in part to help fund parks and recreation.

Funding could also be delayed for a planned $22 million terminal expansion at Myrtle Beach International Airport.