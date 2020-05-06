WATCH LIVE: Horry County leaders hold virtual update on coronavirus response

ON MOBILE AND DON’T SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE? CLICK HERE TO WATCH.
CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders are holding a virtual update on the county’s coronavirus response.
The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on the county government’s Facebook page.
The following county leaders are expected to speak at the meeting:
- Horry County Public Information Director Kelly Moore
- Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner
- Assistant Administrator for Public Safety & Emergency Management Director Randy Webster
- Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson
- Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill
- Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner
