WATCH LIVE: Horry County leaders hold virtual update on coronavirus response

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders are holding a virtual update on the county’s coronavirus response.

The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on the county government’s Facebook page.

News13 will also stream the meeting above.

The following county leaders are expected to speak at the meeting:

Horry County Public Information Director Kelly Moore

Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

Assistant Administrator for Public Safety & Emergency Management Director Randy Webster

Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner

