WATCH LIVE: Myrtle Beach City Council meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council is meeting to discuss several ordinances and other issues.

Among the ordinances on the agenda is the second reading for an application by the owner of El Cerro Mexican restaurant to rezone 1.36 acres located at 1002 29th Avenue North so that the restaurant can hold special events.

Council members also addressing a number of motions related to the availability of grants through the American Rescue Plan. The complete agenda is available on the city’s website.