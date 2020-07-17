WATCH: Newest class of MBPD officers being sworn in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The newest class of Myrtle Beach Police Department officers are being sworn in Friday.
The ceremony is expected to begin at 4:00 p.m. and can be watched in this story when it starts.
