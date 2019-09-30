WATCH: Tourists get up close and personal with shark in Cherry Grove

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One pair of tourists got a little more than they bargained for on their trip to the Grand Strand.

Jennifer Kozlowski and her husband Al were visiting the Cherry Grove area earlier this week from their hometown of Nashville.

Then, on Tuesday, Jennifer captured this clip of her husband making a close shark encounter in the water!

You can see the shark’s fins rising above the waves close to the shore.

Her husband didn’t seem too concerned, though.

Jennifer said although the whole thing seemed pretty scary at first, her and Al found the experience ‘cool to see as we had never encountered it before.’

The Kozlowskis have since finished their Grand Strand vacation and are heading back to Nashville- able to say they saw aa real shark in person!